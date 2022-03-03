The Batman: Zoe Kravitz REVEALS who inspired her rendition of Catwoman

It's all about the Catwomen! On the red carpet of the upcoming DC release The batman's premiere night, Zoe Kravitz opened up about who inspired her portrayal of the character Seline Kyle aka Catwoman. On Tuesday, Kravitz channelled her inner cat vigilante as she donned a sleek black floor-length gown with cat silhouettes to complete her stunning ensemble.

During her chat with ET, the actress shared how she was in awe of the character of Seline in the movie, "I think she's just someone who I've been inspired by for so long, I'm so excited to celebrate her on this journey of releasing the film." Kravitz revealed that to hone her portrayal of the character in the film she looked for inspiration from her predecessors. Previously Eartha Kitt, Halle Berry, Julie Newmar and Michelle Pfeiffer have slipped into the iconic role.

Kravitz went on to add, "I was inspired by all of them, really, the way that each and everyone, from Julie Newmar to Earth Kitt, Halle and Michelle, they completely owned the character and made the character their own." Kravitz pointed out that each of these women had tweaked the character according to their own interpretations and added that "they all did their thing" with Catwoman which became a major source of inspiration for Kravitz.

Meanwhile, many of Kravitz's family and friends showed up on the red carpet in support of the actress. Her former stepdad Jason Momoa rocked the carpet as he was all dad-mode throughout the night, gushing over how proud he was of his daughter's work. Momoa was joined by his two children in the premiere who showed up in their mother's (Lisa Bonet) stead who could not be there for Kravitz during the premiere.

ALSO READ Robert Pattinson reveals THESE comics inspired his rendition of the Batman