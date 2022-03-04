The Batman's Andy Serkis JOKES 'Who's gonna employ me the most' when asked if he's a Marvel or DC guy

The comic book universe has some die-hard fans and when it comes to the films based on these books, there's a constant debate going on amongst fans about whether Marvel or DC is better. Over the years, there are several actors who have portrayed characters from both the universes onscreen and among them, the new addition is that of Andy Serkis as the actor will be seen in The Batman.

For the promotions of the upcoming film, Serkis appeared for an interview with Stephen Colbert. During the same, the actor was asked one of the most difficult questions and it was whether he's a Marvel or a DC guy. For the uninitiated, the actor previously starred in MCU's Black Panther and has also directed Venom 2. As for his DC role, the actor will be seen playing Alfred Pennyworth in the new film.

Whilst trying to give an answer that would please both Marvel and DC fans, Serkis joked, "I was just thinking, 'Who's gonna employ me the most after this moment?'" Praising both the universes, he further added, "No, look, I love both worlds... I love the brightness and the boldness of Marvel stories. They're all mythologies. And I do like the darkness of DC. They touch on real human emotions, on world events, on what's going on around us. They are great allegories for our times."

As for another star who will next be making a Marvel/DC crossover is actor Christian Bale who after playing Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, will be taking on the role of the lead antagonist in MCU's upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

ALSO READ: The Batman Early Reviews: Critics laud Robert Pattinson's 'dark' caped crusader in horror meets mystery tale