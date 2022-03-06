The Batman's Colin Farrell recalls his FIRST reaction after watching Robert Pattinson don the Batsuit on set

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role of the dark knight released on March 4 and the film has already been receiving praises from the critics as well as the audience. In a recent interview regarding the same, actor Colin Farrell who plays the character of Penguin in the film, opened up about coming on board for the superhero film and particularly about watching Pattinson in Batman mode.

While answering fan questions on Twitter Movies, Farrell revealed the first time that he saw Pattinson in his batsuit and revealed why it was a powerful moment. The actor said, "The first time I saw Rob in the Batsuit, it was the first time I saw the Batman. I pulled up to the set, we were doing the warehouse scene just before the car chase."

Revealing his first reaction to the same, he added, "I got out of the car — in full costume, full makeup, ready to shoot — and I looked up on the roof. They were just finishing a shot up on the roof with Batman, and swear to God: he was looking down, the cape was blowing in the wind, he was backlit, I could see the cowl, the two ears sticking up. It was two o'clock in the morning, and I just thought, 'Oh, my God, there it is.' Not even 'he,' but 'it.'"

The actor further added how the character has so much history and everyone has a different relationship with this character and hence he maintained that seeing for the first time was "cool."

In the Matt Reeves directorial, Farrell has been cast as the supervillain Oswald Cobblepot-Penguin. The film also stars Paul Dano as the other lead villain, the Riddler whereas Zoe Kravitz is seen in the role of Catwoman ake Selina Kyle.

