The Batman's release HALTED in Russia as Hollywood studios pull out in the wake of Ukraine invasion

The Batman's release has halted in Russia amid the Ukraine invasion. The decision came after Warner Bros. decided to pull out their film from releasing in Russia following the decision taken by other studios including Disney which has now halted their releases in Russia in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. The Batman was slated for a worldwide release on March 4.

The news of the film's release being paused in Russia was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by a spokesperson from Warner Bros who said, "In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy."

On Monday, Disney was the first major Hollywood studio to mention that it was halting from opening its movies in Russia. As for the recent releases in the country, over February 25 weekend, after Russia launched an unprovoked attack against Ukraine the Hollywood releases that opened in Russia included Joe Wright’s Cyrano and The Godfather which has been re-released for its 50th Anniversary.

Disney announced that the studio will be holding off on the release of Pixar's upcoming film Turning Red which was slated to open in theatres in Russia on March 10. Following the same, The Batman is the second big release to be paused from releasing in Russia amid the ongoing conflict. The film will continue with its release schedule in other countries. In India, the Robert Pattinson starter will hit the screens on March 4.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson reveals THESE comics inspired his rendition of the Batman