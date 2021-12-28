The Batman's Zoe Kravitz dishes on the new skills she picked up to pull off Catwoman's action sequences

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz released its final trailer recently and there was a lot of focus and Kravitz's Catwoman in the same. Recently, the actress opened up about her experience of shooting for the Matt Reeves film and particularly spoke about pulling off the action sequences in the film. It's evident from the new trailer how amazingly well Kravitz has worked on her action skills and while speaking to Buzzfeed, the actress revealed more details on the same.

Discussing how Catwoman's go-to move is kicking off her enemies, Kravitz mentioned the leg workout she had to undertake to build her strength in order to pull off the action and said, "Kicking. Lots and lots of kicking. We worked with the stunt coordinator a lot to get a sense of her movements — we did a lot of floor work, but kicking seemed to be [Catwoman's] M.O. I would be so sore because I would do drills and kicks and kicks and kicks for hours. Being able to kick gracefully and remain balanced, while maintaining the proper form and having it all look good on camera — that was definitely the biggest thing", via Buzzfeed.

Zoe also mentioned how her characters long nails posed as a challenge when shooting for scenes involving the Catwoman to load and shoot her gun. Joking about the same, Kravitz mentioned that loading and shooting a gun without chipping her nail was a new skill she developed during the shoot of the film.

The Batman directed by Matt Reeves is all set to release in theatres on March 4, 2022. The film will also release on HBO Max a month later.

