Batwoman: Agent Carter alum Bridget Regan to play Poison Ivy in upcoming season of CW drama

Bridget Regan has been cast as Pamela Isley, a.k.a. Poison Ivy, in The CW's Batwoman's upcoming junior season, alongside star Javicia Leslie. Regan will return as a former Gotham University botany student who was a passionate, bright scientist with a desire to change the world for the better.

However, Pamela's intentions changed when she was subjected to an experiment by a colleague, who injected her with different plant poisons, transforming her into the iconic Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a powerful force flowing through her veins, Pamela utilized her abilities to accomplish what she believed was right... even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her risky tactics. After being completely wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must brace themselves for the return of Poison Ivy with fury.

According to Deadline, the Agent Carter star Bridget will be featuring alongside previously announced cast members Nick Creegan and Victoria Cartagena, who will play Marquis Jet and Renee Montoya, respectively. Regan is meanwhile repped by Gasparro Management and UTA. Batwoman also stars Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. The CW series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

Meanwhile, in the Season 2 conclusion of Batwoman, Ryan Wilder (Leslie) has completely assumed the mantle of Batwoman, with Kate Kane departing Gotham in pursuit of her long-missing cousin Bruce Wayne (aka Batman). It was also discovered that Ryan's original mother, who was thought to have died after delivery, is alive and well.

ALSO READ:Ethan Hawke OPENS UP on working with Robin Williams; REVEALS that he thought the latter 'hated' him