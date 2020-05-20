Batwoman: Ruby Rose quits the DC universe ahead of season 2; Says ‘This was not a decision I made lightly’

Actress Ruby Rose has quit the lead role in DC’s Batwoman series ahead of season 2. Read on to know more.

Ruby Rose is saying goodbye to Batwoman series after just one season. The actress revealed in a statement that she is quitting the lead role in the DC series ahead of season 2 and the creators are now looking for a new actress for the role. In the statement, the 34-year-old actress mentioned that it is a well-thought-out decision. “I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” People quoted Ruby’s statement about leaving the CW show.

She further stated that she respects all the people involved with the show. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” she said. “I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” she said while speaking about the creators of the show.

“Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success. I am truly grateful," she added. Following her announcement, Warner Bros. and The CW issued a joint statement congratulating the actress for contributing to the success of the first season and wished all the best. It is not yet clear why Ruby decided to suddenly quit the show after season 1.

