Batwoman’s Ruby Rose CONFESSES secret crush on Rosie Huntington Whiteley; REVEALS she was ‘distracted’ by her

Ruby Rose recently opened up about her secret crush on co-star Jason Statham’s wife Rosie Huntington Whiteley. Scroll down to see what Ruby said.

Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose recently opened up about working with action hero Jason Statham and crushing on his longtime love and partner Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The 34-year-old actress was asked about working with Jason on The Meg and if she ever was distracted by his good looks, despite being gay.

“He’s hot, and maybe it would have been tough if I was given the chance to only work with Jason, but the thing is he brought his wife, Rosie Huntington, and I’m just saying the distraction was elsewhere. Have you seen her?!” Ruby said on SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show. While Ruby did refer to Rosie as Jason‘s wife, it’s never been confirmed that they are married but the couple has been together for 10 years now.

During the same chat, Ruby also opened up about her sudden exit from Batwoman, after only 1 season. She partly credited the ongoing pandemic for her decision, “I think what played a bigger part was more, we got shut down early. We didn’t get to finish the first season, which is such a shame, especially for a first season show…and then we went into lockdown with COVID and thinking of quarantine and locked down, there was a lot of thought and reflection and kind of everyone did it. You know, we all kind of thought about where we’re at… we were discussing the show and we had a conversation and, you know, I had a great time on Batwoman. I am so proud of what we achieved.”

“We set out to achieve something pretty significant, you know, the first-ever live-action Batwoman and the first-ever, you know, out gay superhero, her and Kate Kane. And I love that character and the whole experience, but we did have a discussion and we sort of mutually agreed that probably what was best for the show, um, at the time was they go in a different direction and I go in a different direction,” she continued.

