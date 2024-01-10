Baywatch star Nicole Eggert reveals she's been diagnosed with breast cancer; says it has been 'rough' for her

Nicole Eggert, celebrated for her role in the iconic series Baywatch, skillfully portrayed the lifeguard Summer Quinn, leaving an indelible mark on the show's success. Her charismatic presence and memorable performances contributed to the show's enduring popularity. However, beyond the glitz of Hollywood, Eggert faced a personal battle with breast cancer. Her public disclosure about this health challenge not only emphasizes the vulnerability that even well-known figures experience but also adds a profound layer to her narrative.

Nicole Eggert opens up about breast cancer diagnosis

In an exclusive revelation to People , Nicole Eggert, the former star of Charles in Charge, disclosed her recent diagnosis of stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in early December 2023. At 51, Eggert shared her journey, recalling a sudden weight gain of 25 lbs. in three months and experiencing "terrible pain" in her left breast during October. Initially attributing these symptoms to menopause, she took action after discovering a lump during a self-exam, prompting her to contact her doctor.

She told the outlet, “It really was throbbing and hurting. I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done.”

After she underwent a mammogram and three biopsies, the repots came back positive for cancer. She said, “This journey's been rough for me. This hasn't been a breezy sale through life. I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through.”

Facing the diagnosis of stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer, Baywatch alum reveals she requires surgery to remove the cancer. The actress is in a waiting period for her oncologist to determine the timeline for chemotherapy and radiation. The uncertainty looms, as Eggert acknowledges not knowing if the cancer has spread to other parts of her body. She told People, “I can definitely feel it. It's there. It needs to be taken out. So it's just a matter of do I have to do treatment before the surgery or can they perform the surgery and then I do the treatment after.”

She continued, “I have panics where I'm like, just get this out of me. You sit there and it's in you and you're like, every second that passes and it's inside of me. It's growing, and you're just like, you just want it out.”

Nicole Eggert talks about her ‘biggest fear’

Nicole Eggert, whose own health journey now involves a battle with breast cancer, expresses a poignant fear rooted in her familial history. With a father who fought skin cancer and a mother who battled colon cancer, Eggert's "biggest fear" is not being present for her two daughters, Keegan, 12, and Dilyn, 25. She recalled the moment when she told about her cancer to her children, “[Dilyn’s] an adult, but I have a 12-year-old at home where I'm the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing. It immediately made me realize, there's just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody.”

In the aftermath of her diagnosis, Nicole Eggert's friend, Mindy Molinary, initiated a GoFundMe page to rally financial support for Eggert's impending health battle. The actress, acknowledging the financial challenges of being a single mother, expressing it has “not been an easy road”.

She said, “My fear is that my everyday hustle, everything that I do to keep everything going is going to come to a screeching halt when I'm not feeling well or I'm sick or I'm in the hospital or whatever is going on. It's just so overwhelming, and I'm just doing everything I can not to spiral. At night when I lay down, I panic because I'm like, well, who's going to cover all the bills? Who's going to do all of this?”

Expressing gratitude for her friend's initiative in creating the fundraiser, Eggert acknowledges the invaluable support received during her health battle. She shared, “I absolutely 100% want to start a non-profit for other single parents such as myself, who don't have any family, don't have anybody to turn to. They take on all this by themselves because they love their kids so much, but when something happens to them, then what?”

Eggert continued, “I've gotten such an outpouring of love and it makes you feel so good. It changes your whole day and other people just don't have that. So I really want to figure out a way to give back to other parents that are in my situation that aren't as fortunate.”

