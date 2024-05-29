BBC’s Big Weekend Show Gets More Exciting As Sabrina Carpenter Joins Coldplay On Stage During The Festival; DEETS

Coldplay has garnered a global fanbase due to its exquisite work in the music industry. The band’s songs have touched the souls of many people around the world making them relevant even after being in the industry for so long.

Sabrina Carpenter, the rising music star is not a stranger to showing off her talent in front of the public. She blew her fans away with her hit Espresso song. The song was also praised by Adele recently. Carpenter joined Coldplay during their gig on BBC 1’s Big Weekend Festival.

Sabrina Carpenter performs with Coldplay

During BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Festival, on May 26, the songstress and the hit band shined on stage. The crowd got more excited witnessing this union.

While calling Carpenter on stage, Martin said, “What we’d like to do, to say thank you to you for being so wonderful for the whole three days is bring on a singer who’s much younger, more beautiful, more successful, better in every way, and sing a song of ours that is okay but make it really good.”

According to Billboard, during their set, Carpenter and the band sang Coldplay’s hit Magic song. The rising singer and the band perfectly harmonized together and made the audience's experience worthwhile during the set. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

During the singers' performance on Magic, Carpenter wore all-black attire. She added an oversized black jacket, stalkings, and black boots with platform heels.

Advertisement

Chris Martin On BBC Radio 1 gig

During the band’s set, Martin took a moment to express his thoughts and feelings towards the festival as their band has been a consistent performer.

He expressed that the band has been playing on BBC 1’s Big Weekend since they were “basically children.”. The singer added, “And the reason we play one Big Weekend is because without Radio 1, we would never have kept our jobs.”

Another heartfelt news about Martin circulated related to this festival. He helped a specially able woman, Saundra Glenn, who had difficulty walking towards the accessibility box office at the entrance of the festival.

Ms. Glenn told the PA News Agency that Martin pulled up to her in a black Mercedes and gave her a lift to the festival's accessible area. She revealed that Martin’s staff escorted her and did not leave her until she had her wristband. While talking about the singer, Ms. Glenn expressed, “He’s shown that kindness rules the world.”

ALSO READ: Barry Keoghan Cheers For Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter As She Performs At Big Weekend; WATCH