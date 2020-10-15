BBMAs 2020: BTS wins Top Social Artist for fourth year in a row; Give heartfelt speech dedicated to BTS ARMY

As expected, BTS took home the Top Social Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards making it their fourth consecutive win. In their acceptance speech, the septet dedicated their win to BTS ARMY.

BTS ARMY has been awake since the wee hours of the morning waiting to see their idols at the Billboard Music Awards 2020. While we got another epic Dynamite performance which tore the house down all the way from South Korea as they rented out Incheon Airport, literally, BTS was also up for two awards - Top Social Artist and Top Group/Duo. Unsurprisingly, the septet won the Top Social Artist award.

Beating EXO, GOT7, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, BTS won the fan-voted honour for the fourth consecutive time with their first win being in 2017. During their acceptance speech, BTS almost penned a love letter to BTS ARMY thanking them for well, loving them all these years and continuing to love them. "Thank you ARMY for giving us this award four years in a row," J-Hope began while RM added, "We think this award is a living proof that no matter where we are, ARMY and BTS stay so close and connected as always." Suga said it best when he stated, "It's a collaboration of our special connection," while V concluded, "Big thanks to you again ARMY and Billboard Music Awards."

Check out BTS' acceptance speech for the Top Social Artist win at the Billboard Music Awards 2020 below:

Congratulations to BTS and BTS ARMY who are truly making an impact on social media!

Meanwhile, BTS recently took over No. 1 and No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100 with Savage Love Remix (along with Jason Derulo and JAWSH 685) and Dynamite. Moreover, BTS' new album BE releases on November 20.

