BBMAs 2020: John Legend dedicates emotional Never Break act to Chrissy Teigen post heartbreaking miscarriage

John Legend had the world in tears with his emotionally stirring performance of Never Break which was a dedication to his wife Chrissy Teigen post her heartbreaking miscarriage.

On October 1, a broken-hearted Chrissy Teigen revealed on Instagram that she had a miscarriage and had lost her and John Legend's baby boy, their third child who they had already named Jack. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," the 34-year-old television personality penned in a tear-jerking statement.

As the family continues to grieve, Legend appeared at the Billboard Music Awards 2020, adorned in a white suit with his piano in place as he left fans baffled with an emotional rendition of his 2020 hit single Never Break. John's honey vocals took over as he belted out the romantic ballad while getting teary-eyed during his heartbreaking yet hopeful performance. What fans especially couldn't get over was when the 41-year-old singer confessed, "This is for Chrissy."

While Twitter user @EsIGuess tweeted, "Losing two of my own, I can feel @johnlegend and @chrissyteigen pain and love through this performance," another Twitter user TAE2FRB tweeted, "John Legend has always put emotions during his performances but tonight just felt so different and raw."

Check out how Twitter reacted to John Legend's gut-wrenching Never Break performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2020 below:

he pulled through and sang his heart out I have so much respect for him — fren (@TAE2FRB) October 15, 2020

Losing two of my own, I can feel @johnlegend and @chrissyteigen pain and love through this performance. — es (@EsIGuess) October 15, 2020

“This is for Chrissy”, John Legend is everything that’s good with the world. #BillboardMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/HX45dBVt43 — Marisabel Velasquez (@marivb018) October 15, 2020

John Legend is just a beautiful talent and human being. Love to him and @chrissyteigen for everything they're going through. — JoonBug (@EngineerChick2) October 15, 2020

It was indeed a heartfelt dedication by John Legend to his loving wife!

Let Pinkvilla know what you thought about John Legend's heartfelt Never Break performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2020.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×