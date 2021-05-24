BBMAs 2021: Adonis makes a cute appearance as Drake wins Artist of the Decade; Rapper DEDICATES award to son

Drake's son Adonis, 3, was overwhelmed with tears as his famous father was honoured with the Artist of the Decade trophy at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

Donning an off-white suit, Drake humbly accepted his much-deserved Artist of the Decade honour at the recently concluded Billboard Music Awards 2021. Instead of picking a famous friend to present the award to him, the Hotline Bling rapper had his friends and family members, "the people that have been there every step of the way with me," do it. "That's just who Drake is. He's the most kind, selfless, generous person we know," was said fondly about the 34-year-old rapper.

An ecstatic Drake was joined on stage by his cute son Adonis Graham, 3, who he shares with Sophie Brussaux. Dressed in a red plaid shirt with black jeans, Adonis was by his famous dad's side throughout Drake's heartwarming acceptance speech. In his speech, Drake confessed how he's "really self-conscious about my music" and how he strives to better it. However, towards the end of his speech, when Adonis ran away from his dad only for Drake to pick him up and dedicate the award to him, Adonis was left overwhelmed by the crowd present and burst out crying before his father adorably consoled him.

I want to dedicate this award to all my peers. All of your decisions and the music you make really does have me tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next. Drake

Watch and read Drake's full Artist of the Decade acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 below:

his team good, they don't really need a mascot @Drake's squad pulled up to the #BBMAs to celebrate him receiving Artist of the Decade tonight ! #DrakeDecade pic.twitter.com/k8ylmq8HwA — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

"Thank you very, very, very, very much. That video was really full of a lot of confidence and bravado but the truth is, I'm really bad at taking compliments. [someone screams, 'Love you baby.'] Thank you. [chuckles] I'll take that one though, thank you. Yeah, no, I'm really self-conscious about my music and even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better. I rarely celebrate anything and just for anyone watching this that's wondering how this happened, that's really the answer. It's being so unsure how you're getting it done that you just kind of keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula, just feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night. I didn't really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took 'cause to be really honest with you, I don't quite understand it myself but [chuckles] I just know... I just know that I've spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyse all the things I did wrong but tonight, for once, I'm sure as hell we did something right, so. [chuckles] I want to dedicate this award to my friends. I want to dedicate this award to my longtime collaborators. I want to dedicate this award to all my peers. All of your decisions and the music you make really does have me tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next. So thank you, to my beautiful family. Ae wait, wait. [picks up son Adonis] And to you. I want to dedicate this award to you. [laughs]"

We love what a doting dad Drake is!

Meanwhile, Drake also took home the BBMAs 2021 trophy for Top Streaming Songs Artist.

