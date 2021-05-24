  1. Home
BBMAs 2021: Nick Jonas reveals what led to his scary rib injury, shares latest health update

Nick Jonas addresses his on set bike accident that left him with a broken rib. Read on to know more.
The BBMAs 2021 was one of the few award shows to take place live after the Grammys and Oscars 2021. Despite an injury, Nick Jonas hosted, performed and attended the BBMAs 2021.
Nick Jonas made heads turn with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas when they walked the BBMAs red carpet on 23 May. However, just a few days before the singer had actually suffered a scary rib injury. The Jonas Brothers member had sustained multiple injuries from a bike accident. He revealed that he cracked his rib after taking 'a spill on a bike' and suffered 'a few other bumps and bruises' while he was participating in a sports shoot. The singer revealed that his injury was like one of those where one can't do much apart from waiting it out to heal.

TMZ had reported that Nick suffered the injury on May 15 and was treated at the nearest hospital before returning home the following night. "We're actually teaming up with (NBC) to do an Olympic dream show where we compete in track and field, gymnastics, and some other Olympic sports, which left me a little injured last week," he explained. "But I'm feeling great, recovered really well, so it's going to be a lot of fun."

As they say, the show must go on, Nick went ahead and hosted the Billboard Music Awards 2021. He was later joined by Kevin and Joe Jonas as they performed a very special song during the telecast in addition to a medley of their other hits.

Apart from their new music, the Jonas Brothers will also be going on tour this August.

