BBMAs 2021: Priyanka Chopra hails Nick Jonas' work ethic; Says 'not even a cracked rib' can stop him

Priyanka Chopra gushed over husband Nick Jonas' work ethic as the singer made an appearance, hosted and even performed at the BBMAs despite a cracked rib.

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 brought a fresh sense of excitement and celebrations as it was another in person award show held this year. From the biggest musicians to the hottest red carpet appearances, the BBMAs took social media by storm. Bollywood's very own Jonas and husband Nick Jonas made a super stylish appearance on the red carpet and dished out couple goals once more.

While the photos sent their fans into a frenzy, Priyanka also dropped some extra love for Nick on social media. The actress hailed Nick Jonas' work ethic as the singer made an appearance, hosted and even performed at the BBMAs despite a cracked rib. For the unversed, around three days ago Nick was rushed to the hospital as he suffered an injury on set.

Gushing over Nick, Priyanka shared a stunning behind the scenes photo with her husband and wrote, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"

Nick felt equally mushy as he commented with a heart and lovestruck emoji and wrote, "I love you more." Check it out:

For the BBMAs, Priyanka looked stunning in sheer golden gown with metallic elements. As for Nick, the Jonas Brothers singer opted for a green ensemble and the power couple made heads turn.

