BBMAs 2021: Priyanka Chopra steals the show with her sheer gold gown; Packs on the PDA with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were a sight to behold as they took over the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet. Check out their romantic photos below.

and Nick Jonas were the sure-shot show stealers on the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet and there's absolutely no doubt about that. While Nick Jonas served as host of the award ceremony, Priyanka flew from London to Los Angeles to present an award and be by her man's side as the fellow Jonas brother had sustained a rib injury during a bike accident on the sets of Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers.

Chopra looked breathtaking as she adorned a custom Dolce & Gabbana sheer molten gold gown with a plunging neckline and a leg slit, inspired by the Fall 2007 collection. Moreover, adding some spunk to the gorgeous ensemble, the iconic gold belt was cinched down at her waist. When it comes to the accessories, PeeCee opted for Bulgari jewels, which included statement diamond earrings and several expensive ice gemstone rings. While matching strappy heels didn't take away from the stunning outfit, the 38-year-old actress left her hair open in a sleek hairstyle, center-parted.

On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in a bottle green ensemble from Fendi. Jonas' monotone look involved a satin shirt neatly tucked into his formal trousers while being topped off with an oversized baggy jacket in the matching shade. The 28-year-old singer completed the handsome attire with a gold wallet chain on one side of his trouser pocket and black chunky platform boots.

The couple packed on the PDA, giving all of us major couple goals. Their trademark 'look of love' pose also made a reappearance at the BBMAs 2021 red carpet.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dazzling, romantic red carpet photos from the Billboard Music Awards 2021 below:

We adore Nickyanka and how!

What did you think of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' PDA-filled Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet appearance? Yay or Nay? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

