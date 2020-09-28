BE: BTS finally announce new album name and title; Tease it contains the most BTS 'esque' music yet

BE: BTS treated BTS ARMY yesterday with major album news by revealing the name as well as when it will drop. Read below for all the exciting details.

"When I hear the songs I feel that my heart and the heart of our members are coming together to create this album," Bangtan leader RM had shared yesterday during a YouTube Live on BTS' new album, which is going to be their most personal yet. Whether it be the project manager or visual producer, each BTS member had a key role to play.

Yesterday, BTS ARMY was truly left in a pleasantly chaotic mood after BTS revealed big details about their upcoming album including a name and release date. Titled BE, the highly-awaited album will be released on November 20, at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST). The pre-order period begins from September 28, at 11 am KST (7:30 am IST). According to the Weverse update by BTS' management Big Hit Entertainment, BE contains the most "BTS-esque" music yet while their latest story begins by declaring that "even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on." They're imparting a message of healing to fans and to the world with their new album which is made more special by the direct involvement from BTS in not only the music but from the concept and composition to design.

Moreover, one will discover throughout BE, the thoughts, emotions and deepest reflections of BTS while experiencing an even richer musical spectrum. Calling it the "most special album" carefully crafted by BTS, the management asked for ARMY's love and interest in the upcoming album.

Check out BTS' tweet announcing BE below:

Given how much heart and soul has been put into BE, we can't wait to hear what BTS has in store for us in November!

