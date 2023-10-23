'Be careful Mami': Bad Bunny recreates viral Kendall Jenner mosquito comment during Saturday Night Live skit, fans say 'I am living for this'

The romance between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny has been widely debated and discussed online by netizens. The supermodel and the Puerto Rican singer raised eyebrows when rumors about them first came out and they went public with their relationship a while ago at a Drake concert. They made out during the show and clips of it circulated on the Internet. Bad Bunny made his Saturday Night Live debut with the 2nd episode of season 49.

Clips from his skits went viral as he took on the job as the host for the episode. The first episode was hosted by Pete Davidson who took several jabs at his own life, and Bad Bunny seems to have followed with an interesting reference to his own personal life. A dig at his viral 'Be careful Mami' mosquito comment during one of his outdoor trips with Jenner.

Bad Bunny recreates viral Kendall Jenner mosquito comment during SNL

Bad Bunny was the host and the musical guest for the second episode of Saturday Night Live and he was more than happy to make a joke about his viral mosquito moment. The 29-year-old was joined by SNL cast member Heidi Gardner for a segment of his act. In the clip, she said, "I've always wanted to go to Puerto Rico," after which Bad Bunny corrects her pronunciation. She proceeded to say the wrong pronunciation twice again.

Bad Bunny then told her, "You know what? Don't go, please." In the next part, Gardner said, "Benito, I love the message of your music." He replied, "Thank you, like what?" She then responded, "Oh, I can't say it." When Bad Bunny asked, "Because it's in Spanish?" she referred to his music being racy. He then laughed and said, "Okay, you can't say that on TV." The last part included the dig and featured a fake mosquito buzzing around Gardner.

Fans react to Bad Bunny's joke about viral mosquito comment

Bad Bunny swatted it and said, "Be careful, Heidi, the mosquitoes," referring to the original video where he told Kendall, "Mami, be careful. The mosquitoes." Meanwhile, fans adored the joke and made their opinions known. One user wrote, "I am living for this right now [x3 loved face emojis]." Another said, "The mosquito joke JAJAJA." A third proceeded to laugh, "LMFAOAOAOAAO not the mosquitoes." Others replied with laughing emojis.

