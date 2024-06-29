'Beacon Of Light': Chance Perdomo's Mom Opens Up About Tough Period Following Gen V Star's Death; Launches Foundation In His Honor

Amazon Prime Video’s Gen V brought a grand cast along with being a fabulous spin-off. However, one of its stars, Chance Perdomo, lost his life in a terrible accident this year. Now his mother has strongly come forward, launching a foundation in his name and asking people to help it grow.

The actor played one of the leads in the famous The Boys spin-off series.

Chance Perdomo’s mother launches foundation

A great artist left this world at a very young age. While Chance Perdomo believed in working towards a cause, his mother has now come ahead and raised a foundation to honor his memory.

On June 28, taking to the late actor's Instagram, Monica Perdomo uploaded a black-and-white picture of her beloved son, along with a caption that spoke a lot about him.

At first, she addressed the friends and fans of the British American actor, calling her son the love of her life. The mother then went on to add how the support of these followers would be a “source of immense comfort to our family.”

Further, she expressed her emotions about how she had kept quiet all this time and was processing the terrible loss, which has been a very difficult journey for her.

The mother of the former Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star then stated that to keep his legacy and memory alive, she will continue to post pictures on his social media. She added that to honor Chance’s interest in being committed to a cause, she, along with a team, will be establishing the Chance Perdomo Foundation. “This foundation will support the initiatives that Chance was passionate about” and will bring a positive change to the world, his mother added.

She asked the interested ones to visit the link in his Instagram bio, while also mentioning that their support through this tough time has “been a beacon of light in our darkest moments.”

Chance Perdomo passed away at 27

Chance Pedromo who played the character of Andre Andeson in Gen V died on March 30, 2024. He was only 27 at the time of his passing.

As per reports, the actor passed away in a motorcycle accident. According to the representative of Perdomo, who spoke to Variety, there were no other people involved in the accident.

