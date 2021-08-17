Beanie Feldstein to star in Funny Girl broadway revival, Lea Michele responds

A Broadway revival of "Funny Girl," featuring Beanie Feldstein in the part established by Barbra Streisand, is set to debut next year. Feldstein, 28, shared the announcement on her Instagram page last week, captioning her post, "I went to my third birthday party dressed as fanny brice so sometimes dreams actually come true." Several celebrities, including Lea Michele, expressed their delight at the news in the comments section.

"Yes! YOU are the greatest star!" the Glee alum wrote. "This is going to be epic!!" Interestingly, Michele has previously shown interest in appearing in a role in Funny Girl. Michele's Glee character, Rachel Berry, was heavily influenced by the musical. During season one, Rachel performs "Don't Rain on My Parade," and after graduation, she goes on to appear in the Broadway production. According to PEOPLE, Michele replied to a fan inquiry regarding whether she would ever participate in Funny Girl during a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "I hope so, I really hope so," she said at the time. "We were thinking of doing it right after Glee but I did a lot of the songs from Funny Girl on Glee so it felt like a little soon, but I feel really ready to do it now so maybe we could do it soon."

Meanwhile, Other stars who reacted to Feldstein's casting on her Instagram post included Melissa Benoist, who wrote, "Oh my goodness this is amazing!" Added Bridgertons Nicola Coughlan, "I'm booking tickets immediately." The forthcoming revival of Funny Girl marks the first time the show has returned to Broadway since Barbra Streisand took up the role in 1964.

Funny Girl is set to begin performances in the spring of 2022, with a Broadway theater to be announced.

