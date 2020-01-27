Bear Grylls’s show all set to feature Hollywood celebrities

Survivalist Bear Grylls is back with the latest edition of National Geographic's show "Running Wild With Bear Grylls", where we will see celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer and Dave Bautista channeling their inner steel to take on adventurous challenges in remote wilderness.

Published: January 27, 2020

