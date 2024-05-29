Bear Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: Everything You Missed In The Latest Video

The Bear will soon be airing its third season after two successful seasons. Recently, it was announced that the third season will be released all at once on June 27 this year. It will follow the same strategy like the previous seasons to release all episodes in one go though fans wanted the makers to release weekly episodes.

Anyway, FX has released a new trailer for the upcoming season of The Bear, and from that, we have seen that things are turning tense in the kitchen.

Things you might miss in Bear season 3 latest trailer

The high-end restaurant is finally opened by Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sugar (Abby Elliott), Sydney (Ayo Edebri), and Ritchie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) in the third season.

Not much has changed in the quick teaser: plates smash into the floor, glasses shatter, Carmy and Ritchie's dispute is broken up by Marcus (Lionel Boyce), and Sydney calls out everyone in the kitchen once more, calling it "dysfunctional." Richie expresses frustration, stating, "I'm getting drilled out there,"

“This is a dysfunctional kitchen,” Sydney says, to which Carmy and Richie reply: “Show me a functional one!” Advertisement

This upcoming season will be exclusively on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, and be available on Disney+ in all other regions at a later date.

Plot, cast of Bear season 3

We were left with a difficult cliffhanger in the crucial Friends Family Night episode of the second season. Even while the third season's details are yet not known, it's safe to assume that it is going to pick up where the previous one ended—after Carmi's family's Chicago sandwich shop reopens for business. There are still a lot of remaining mysteries following the Season 2 ending. The status of Carmy’s relationship with sous chef Sydney remains unclear. Financially, the show left viewers wondering if The Bear would eventually turn a profit, especially considering the huge loan Carmi received from her shady uncle Jimmy.

The official synopsis for Season 3 offers some hints: "Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity." It looks like the pressure will be on as Carmy longing for culinary greatness. This is likely to push the entire team to try hard for something big, but it will also test their bonds to see if they can stick together.

The majority of the original stars from season 2 are expected to return for season 3, including Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. White will return as Carmy Berzatto, Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich, Abby Elliott as, Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina.

The Bear has already been renewed for a fourth season, with filming completed back-to-back with season three. Filming for Season 3 started in February 2024 after delays caused by writers' and actors' strikes.

The second season of the series, released in June 2023, won multiple awards, including Best Comedy at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) at the Golden Globe Awards, and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Comedy Series) at the SAG Awards.

