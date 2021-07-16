Beard or no beard, Priyanka Chopra is love struck by Nick Jonas either way

On Friday, Nick Jonas sent his fans into a minor shock as he went all out and shared his clean-shaven look. Check out Priyanka's reaction.

Nick Jonas and are currently doing long distance, thanks to PeeCee's work commitments, but the power couple never fail to delight their fans. On Friday, Nick Jonas sent his fans into a minor shock as he went all out and shared his clean-shaven look. In the selfie, Nick took off his beard completely after a long time and updated his fans with his latest look.

While the selfie shocked fans a bit and dished out his Disney era vibes, his wife Priyanka Chopra reacted to it in the comments section. While one would imagine Priyanka to be a 100% in love with Nick's rugged look, the actress loved the new look equally. Beard or no beard, Priyanka proved that she is love struck by her husband either way.

Taking to the comments section, Priyanka dropped a couple of emojis which included a love struck, heart and fire emoji. His brother Joe Jonas also dropped a comment saying, "Nick J's off the chain." Sharing his selfie, Nick captioned it, "Shaved my face for the first time in a long time."

Check out Nick Jonas' photo and Priyanka's comment below:

Nick also shot a video while shaving his beard and used his upbeat soundtrack of Love Before You Leave Me for the same. Priyanka and Nick had a brief reunion last month as the actress returned to the US for a couple of days. However, Priyanka is now back in London as she has seemingly resumed filming for her web project Citadel opposite Richard Madden.

