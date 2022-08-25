If you have already watched the latest American survival thriller film Beast, you are probably looking for more such thrillers. While all thriller movies are exhilarating but there is something twistedly terrifying about animal attack thriller movies. From the absolutely latest like Idris Elba’s Beast to classics like "Cujo” (Yes, the one Rachel watches at Joey’s recommendation), animal survival/attack thriller is a complete genre.

With intense anticipation, the movies based on experiences against nature's mightiest predators make the perfect watch list for the ultimate scare-fest. So, whether you are planning a scary sleepover or you want to add some thrill to your good old binge-watch sesh, this list of 11 Intense animal-survival thrillers like Idris Elba’s Beast is for you. But before that let’s find out all about Beast (2022).

Idris Elba’s Beast 2022

Beast is one of the latest American survival thriller films starring Idris Elba, Iyana Halley, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Sharlto Copley and directed by Baltasar Kormákur. The movie is about a family that travels to a South African nature reserve. The movie starts with pleasant sightseeing experiences followed by their struggles against a bloodthirsty lion. This thrilling adventure movie is a fantastic addition to the animal/creature survival genre.

With plenty of terrifying survival situations, this movie features Idris Elba who stars as a father who is seen protecting his two daughters from a dangerous man-eating lion. If you love thriller movies that keep you on the edge of your seat or give you nail-biting highs, you must read on for a list of recommendations for similar movies.

11 Animal survival-thriller movies like The Beast 2022 -

If you liked Idris Elba’s Beast (2022) you are going to love this carefully curated list of 9 similar animal survival thriller films.

1. Prey

This 2022 American science fiction is an outstanding action horror film that you are bound to love if you like films from the Predator franchise. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg Prey is the fifth installment in the franchise. The movie is about experiences against a vicious, humanoid alien who hunts humans.

Cast: Amber Midthunder, Michelle Thrush, Dane DiLiegro, Stefany Mathias, Mike Paterson

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Released: 2022

2. Crawl

Another American natural thriller-horror film like Beast that’s about an animal attack is Crawl. Directed by Alexandre Aja, this 2019 movie stars Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper as a daughter and dad duo who are preyed upon by gigantic alligators when trapped during a massive hurricane in Florida.

Cast: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson, Morfydd Clark, Jose Palma

Director: Alexandre Aja

Released: 2019

3. The Shallows

Another animal attack movie that definitely gives a nail-biting thrill is this Blake Lively starrer called The Shallows. Just like Beast, this movie is based on life-threatening dangers. The movie is about a frightened young woman played by Blake Lively who fights for her life as deadly white sharks attack.

Cast: Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada, Brett Cullen, Sedona Legge, Pablo Calva

Directed by: Jaume Col

Released: 2016

4. The Grey

Just like Beast, The Grey is a 2012 survival that is directed, written, and produced by Joe Carnahan. With cast members like Liam Neeson and Frank Grillo, this movie is based on a short story called the "Ghost Walker" which is written by Ian MacKenzie Jeffers. The movie is about eight oilmen stranded in Alaska post a plane crash who are attacked by Canadian Grey Wolves in brutally cold weather.

Cast: Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo, Dermot Mulroney, Joe Anderson

Directed by: Joe Carnahan

Released: 2012

5. Rogue

This 2007 American adventure movie is based on the story of a journalist named Pete McKell played by Michael Vartan. The movie features the experiences of the journalist against a dangerous 25-foot crocodile.

Cast: Radha Mitchell, Michael Vartan, Stephen Curry, Sam Worthington, John Jarratt

Directed by: Greg McLean

Released: 2007

6. The Edge

This 1997 American survival thriller film directed by Lee Tamahori and starring Anthony Hopkins and Alec Baldwin is definitely a must-watch for Beast fans. The Edge is based on the experiences of a few plane passengers stalked by treacherous Kodiak bear after a crash.

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin, Harold Perrineau, Elle Macpherson, L.Q. Jones

Directed by: Lee Tamahori

Released: 1997

7. The Ghost and the Darkness

This 1996 American adventure film is directed by Stephen Hopkins and written by William Goldman. Just like Beast 2022, this movie is based on the life-threatening experiences of workers in Tsavo, Kenya against a pair of man-eating lions. Based on bloodthirsty lions, this thriller is definitely a must-watch.

Cast: Michael Douglas, Val Kilmer, Tom Wilkinson, Bernard Hill

Directed by: Stephen Hopkins

Released: 1996

8. Anaconda

If you like animal-attack thrillers like the Beast you are sure to love this Jennifer Lopez starrer Anaconda. This movie is all about the experiences of Terri (Jennifer Lopez) and her crew, who are accidentally stranded on a riverbank and discover the legendary anaconda and struggle to protect themselves.

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Eric Stoltz, Jon Voight, Jonathan Hyde

Directed by: Luis Llosa

Released: 1997

Sequel: Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

9. Cujo

Based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, Cujo is another 1983 American horror film that’s directed by Lewis Teague. Based on the idea that St. Bernard Cujo was bitten by a bat and starts acting aggressively and oddly. Soon, the sweet dog morphs into a scary beast.

Cast: Dee Wallace, Daniel Hugh Kelly, Ed Lauter, Danny Pintauro, Christopher Stone

Directed by: Lewis Teague

Released: 1983

10. Jaws

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this 1975 American thriller film is based on the 1974 novel by Peter Benchley. The story is based on a police chief played by Roy Scheider who hunts a man-eating great white shark that begins to attack people on a beach.

Cast: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Released: 1975

Sequel: Jaws 2

11. The Birds

Another classic Alfred Hitchcock thriller movie you can definitely go for is The Birds. The story revolves around Melanie Daniels played by Tippi Hedren who meets Mitch Brenner played by Rod Taylor at a pet store in San Francisco. Tippi gifts two love birds to Mitch, the story takes a turn when one day the birds begin to attack children at Mitch's sister's party. In fact, the town is under bird attack.

Cast: Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren, Jessica Tandy, Suzanne Pleshette, Veronica Cartwright

Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

Released: 1963

Sequel: The Birds II: Land's End

If you liked Beast 2022, it is likely that you have an affinity for creature films; especially survival thrillers that are about life-threatening animal attacks. These action-packed thrillers are definitely exhilarating and are fun to watch. Considering your latest obsession with Beast 2022 release, you are going to love these animal attack thrillers that portray life-saving combats against all kinds of monstrous which include dinosaurs, dogs, sharks...and even more lions.