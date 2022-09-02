Beast Review: Idris Elba's survival thriller makes for an entertaining adventure despite its mediocre plot

Beast

Beast Cast: Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley, Leah Jeffries

Beast Director: Baltasar Kormákur

Beast Stars: 3/5

Idris Elba is one actor who over the years has managed to slip into every role with an ease that few actors can. There is no genre that the actor hasn't been in and the best thing about an actor like him is that he tends to uplift even the weakest of scripts and characters to a level that seems more palatable than the way they could have been portrayed had someone else stepped in to play the same. With a film like Beast, Elba does it again as he makes a non-groundbreaking script into a performance that's watchable till the very end.

Beast is a combination of a survival thriller and an environmental catastrophe commentary film including hints of a family drama. The film's villains and heroes cannot be clearly defined given that a rogue lion who goes on a killing rampage after his entire family is slaughtered by poachers doesn't make his vengeance-seeking side a villain - does it? The lion in this case is nothing different than Liam Neeson's Bryan Mills from Taken, who will hunt you down and kill you if you mess with his family. So what makes Miller a hero and the big cat mauling people left, right and centre in this film a villain?

The survival thriller side of the story revolves around Nate (Idris Elba) and his two daughters, Mere (Iyana Halley) and Norah (Leah Jeffries) taking a trip to Africa to same place their late mother was born and raised. It's Nate's way of trying to reconnect and bond with his kids after their mother's death from cancer following his separation from her. The family dynamics are complicated since Mere (Hally) still holds a grudge against her father for not being there in the final moments of her mother's life. The family has a lot to unpack emotionally on their South African adventure but when they head for a mini-safari with their host and longtime family friend, Martin (Sharlto Copley), little do they know that a rogue lion is hunting down every human in his sight on his revenge mode. What ensues ahead is a game of hide and seek and fighting back against the gain CGI lion. Will Nate and his daughters survive is what is left to see.



In terms of its script, there's nothing extraordinary about Beast. The film has all the trappings of a survival thriller and also gives a subtle nod to Steven Spielberg's classic as we early on see one of the characters wearing a Jurassic Park tee and it's a warning about what lies ahead for this family. The thing about survival thrillers is that it has to create one situation after another to keep the audience hooked to the edge-of-the seat, wondering how one wrong move could end it all for the characters. In this film, there are plenty of such moments where you can't help but wish you could yell out and ask the characters to simply just stay in the van. Of course, that wouldn't take the story forward and hence we have tension-filled moments such as Elba's Nate fighting off the angry lion by getting under the van. There are also the good old rustling in woods moments that make you wonder where the deadly lion is going to appear.

Considering the film also wants to make a commentary about the poaching of animals, the film kicks off with a scene that showcases poachers ruthlessly slaughtering an entire pride except for one male who gets away. We also learn how there's an anti-poacher side who have been getting rid of the poachers so as to protect the animal reserves. Although these elements are merely scattered through the story and there's no strong point the film makes about any of it except that in the case of its title, where it may be upon us to ponder who the real Beast truly is.

The film's action sequences involving the CGI lion are well done and will make the audience let out gasps with every close escape that Nate and family have as the lion continues to terrify them. The roars and screams are also enough to make you sit on the edge of your seat as you witness one attack after another. In terms of performances, it's an Idris Elba show all the way and had it not been for the actor's ability to handle the emotional family moments as well as the psyche of a father in panic mode trying his best to keep his daughters safe, Beast would have easily been a dud. The actor also gets good support from the rest of the cast including Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries who stay true to their roles.

For its brisk runtime, Beast makes for a decent watch. It's not a film that will go down in history or has anything novel or unheard of to offer but for those seeking an adventurous watch, this isn't a bad option. Despite its fake lion, it's probably the emotional element of the film as a family already on edge tries to unpack their baggage and survive a deadly ordeal that the film makes a real connection.