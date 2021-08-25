The Beatles' Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr pay heartfelt tributes to Rolling Stones' late drummer Charlie Watts

The Beatles members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr took to social media to pay moving tributes to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts who passed away aged 80 on August 24. McCartney and Starr were among several other musicians including Lenny Kravitz, Mick Jagger and more who paid their tributes to Watts as they expressed their grief over the passing of the legendary drummer.

Taking to Twitter, Paul was seen sharing an emotional message on Watts' passing as he said, "He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill, so lots of love to his family, his wife and kids and his extended family, and condolences to the Stones. It’ll be a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock, and a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock. Love you Charlie, I’ve always loved you. Beautiful man, and great condolences and sympathies to his family."

Also, Ringo taking to his social media account wrote, "God bless Charlie Watts, we’re going to miss you man, peace and love to the family, Ringo.”

Take a look at Paul McCartney post here:

Paul on Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

Watt's passing came as shock to Rolling Stones fans across the globe who have been mourning his death and remembering him for his iconic contribution to music. Charlie Watts played in The Rolling Stones band since 1963 alongside Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and last featured on their album in 2016 covers record Blue & Lonesome.

Also, Yoko Ono shared a note on Watt's passing on her Twitter account and said, "Rest in peace, Charlie Watts. Our love and deepest condolences go out to Shirley, Seraphina, Charlotte and all The Rolling Stones family. Love, yoko."

