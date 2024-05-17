'Beautiful Big Boy': John Legend Shares Sweet Post To Mark Son Miles' 6th Birthday; See Here

Singer John Legend recently commemorated his son Miles' sixth birthday in May. He expressed his admiration for Miles, praising him for his intelligence, kindness, and loving nature. Legend shared a touching post capturing precious father-son moments from their family vacation in Thailand.

John Legend shares sweet post to mark son Miles' 6th birthday

John Legend joyfully marked his son Miles's 6th birthday by posting on Instagram on May 16, Thursday.

Legend shared a collection of pictures capturing the heartwarming moments of him and Miles cherishing their father-son bond on this special occasion. The carousel also showcased a joyful Miles, holding vibrant balloons and enjoying a moment of relaxation on a lounge chair.

Advertisement

In one of the photos, John's son can be seen proudly posing in a traditional attire he wore during their recent family trip to Thailand. Additionally, there was a delightful snapshot of him playing with one of his younger siblings.

The All of Me singer captioned his post, "Our beautiful big boy Miles Theodore turns 6 today!"

He praised Miles for being "so smart, loving and big-hearted and somehow very good at sports despite his father."

"We love you, Miles!.”, Legend concluded the post.

Meanwhile, Britannica cites that Legend was the first African American artist to win all four major North American entertainment awards (EGOT: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).

Chrissy Teigen talks about having four children

Chrissy Teigen spoke about her four kids during an appearance at The Jennifer Hudson Show back in February this year.

“Everyone goes, ‘How are the babies?’ And I go, ‘There’s a lot of them!’ Like I don’t really know how to respond, it’s just a lot,” Teigen told host Jennifer Hudson.

When Hudson asked, “What is it like how is it going?”. The model replied saying, “It’s so good, it’s chaotic, it’s crazy.”

Chrissy further added, "There’s so many things that they do every day and they never get tired."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are married to each other since September 14, 2013. The romantic couple shares four daughters Luna Simone (8), and Esti Maxine (16 months) including their two sons Miles Theodore (6) and Wren Alexander (10 months).

ALSO READ: 'Not A Good Idea': John Legend Reveals Chrissy Teigen Ended Up In Neck Brace Trying To Be An 'Acrobat'

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Reason Behind Her Neck Brace Amid Concern Over Her Met Gala Comments