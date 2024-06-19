'Beautiful, Intimate Moment': Ashanti Reflects On Nelly's Proposal Amid Pregnancy

Ashanti opened up about how Nelly proposed to her. The singer also spoke about how the proposal came as a surprise to her. The star revealed what she wants the wedding to be like in an interview.

Ashanti talks about Nelly’s proposal

Ashanti and Nelly started dating 10 years before they decided to part ways in 2013. The duo started seeing each other again in April 2023. Ashanti and Nelly are now ready to tie the knot after a little more than a year of dating. Ashanti recently opened up about how Nelly proposed to her.

She shared with Entertainment Tonight how Nelly proposed to her during a very “beautiful, intimate moment.” She added that it happened at their home when both of them were not even dressed up. Ashanti recalls being dressed in one of Nelly’s T-shirts and boxers. She admitted having “absolutely no idea” that the proposal was going to happen.

The singer opened up about knowing that the proposal would “come soon.” She admitted not knowing exactly when it would happen. Ashanti called the way it ended up happening funny. She revealed that she was “overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy” after Nelly popped the question.

Ashanti talks about wedding planning

Ashanti spoke about how she wants the wedding to happen but not anytime soon. The singer revealed that one of the reasons behind that decision was their baby being on the way. The second reason she noted was the fact that both she and Nelly are extremely busy due to which “everything else takes the back seat.”

The star revealed the wedding would be a combination of “fashion, glam, Caribbean vibes.” She also admitted that she had a month in mind for the wedding but did not reveal it.

Ashanti and Nelly met for the first time in 2003. They ran into each other first at a Grammys press conference. They started dating soon after and continued to date before breaking up in 2013. In 2021 they crossed paths again when they performed at Ja Rule and Fat Joe’s Verzuz battle. In April 2024 the two announced their engagement and the news of Ashanti’s pregnancy.

