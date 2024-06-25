'Beautiful Tracy’s Beautiful Day': Michael J Fox Shares Loving Tribute To Wife On Her Birthday

In a heartwarming Instagram post, celebrated actor Michael J Fox expressed his love and admiration for his wife Tracy Pollan on her 64th birthday. The couple, known for their enduring love story that began on the set of Family Ties in 1985 and blossomed into marriage in 1988, has been a beacon of love and support in Hollywood.

Michael J Fox celebrates wife Tracy Pollan's birthday with heartfelt tribute

Accompanying a glamorous black-and-white photograph of Tracy, Fox penned a touching caption: "In every beautiful way, it’s beautiful Tracy’s beautiful day. I love you and today will be magnificent. Always forever your Mike with so much love. Happy birthday. It’s gonna be an epic day. ❤️"



The post also featured a candid snapshot of the couple enjoying a serene moment outdoors, arms around each other, exemplifying their deep connection and affection.



Throughout their 35-year marriage, Fox and Pollan have weathered many storms together, raising four children—Sam Michael (34), twins Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances (28), and Esmé Annabelle (21). Tracy Pollan, besides being a loving mother, has been a steadfast supporter of Fox’s career and charitable endeavors.



Tracy Pollan's unwavering support was evident when she stood by Fox's side at events such as the National Board of Review Gala, where his documentary won accolades, and The Michael J. Fox Foundation's fundraising events. Their bond, forged through mutual respect and understanding, has been a source of strength for both.



When asked about the secret to their enduring marriage, Fox humorously shared that they make it up as they go along. He emphasized the importance of having a partner who truly knows him amidst the public eye, highlighting Tracy's role as the one person who understands him deeply.



Reflecting on their journey, Fox has frequently praised Pollan for her role in keeping their family strong and united. He once remarked, "Tracy gives our family everything that we need. Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her."

Advertisement

A celebration of love and partnership

As they celebrated Tracy Pollan's milestone birthday, Fox’s tribute not only highlighted their enduring love but also served as a reminder of the power of love and partnership in navigating life's challenges. Their love story continues to inspire many, showcasing that true love stands the test of time.



In conclusion, Michael J Fox's heartfelt tribute to Tracy Pollan on her birthday not only celebrated her as a beloved wife and mother but also honored their remarkable journey together—a testament to love, commitment, and the beauty of a shared life.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Shares His Daughter's Favorite Is Micheal J Fox's Back To The Future; 'One More Generation Sees What I Saw'