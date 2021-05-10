Bebe Rexha calls out UK tabloid over false claims of Dua Lipa & Rita Ora fighting; Calls it toxic & malicious

Bebe Rexha recently slammed a British tabloid for printing false news about her friends and singers Dua Lipa and Rita Ora. Scroll down to see what she said.

Musician and pop icon Bebe Rexha recently cleared the air about a tiff between her friends Dua Lipa and Rita Ora. When a UK tabloid published a false headline about the Brit singers’ alleged feud, Rexha called out the misleading article headline, The 31-year-old singer put The Sun UK on blast for pitting women against each other.

This weekend, The Sun published an article that read “Rita Ora and Dua Lipa’s feud will NEVER end, even though I tried to help, reveals Bebe Rexha”. In response, Bebe took to Twitter and wrote: “A UK tabloid is making up an awful story about my friends and women I admire. It’s absolute bullshit to pit women against each other, especially those who I know are GOOD PEOPLE !!! This toxic gossip is malicious and NOT F***ING TRUE!”

The Sun has since changed the headline, but Bebe quotes are still featured. “I have really tried. I don’t know what’s really going on there or what the drama is. I’ve tried to always be the peace-keeper and bring the girls together,” the quote from Bebe reads about Dua and Rita‘s so-called drama. “For me, I would really love to do something together but I’m not sure that will ever happen. And I won’t say any more about that.”

If you didn't know, Bebe Rexha recently opened up about dating women, and revealed she has dated some pretty famous women in the past. She also said that she prefers to date men as, in her opinion, women tend to get too emotional.

