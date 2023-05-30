Bebe Rexha embraces her curves in a body-hugging dress after speaking on PCOS diagnosis

American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha is not only known as the powerful vocalist and empowering lyricist but also she continuously inspires her fans by promoting self-acceptance and body positivity. She does not shy away from flaunting her curves and once again she did the same. Read on

Bebe Rexha flaunts her curves in a body-hugging dress

The I’m Good singer set the Cannes red carpet on fire with her sexy look. She has been trending all over social media after the red carpet appearance. On her Instagram, the singer recently shared a sharp snap of the look. Bebe accentuated her feminine physique by wearing a black curve-hugging dress featuring long-sleeved, mock turtleneck, and form-fitting garment along with a cleavage-baring cutout. It flawlessly showcased her curves while exuding elegance. The singer paired the dress with chic earrings. She had a glitter eyeshadow with a dramatic cat eye emphasizing her radiant smile.

Bebe Rexha captioned her pictures, “My look last night in Cannes.” She added two cheeky melon emojis. Several fans of her showered love on her and flooded the comment section with beautiful words.

One user commented, “Truly phenomenal soul Queen. Stay that way, Rexha," while another one said, “Gush, you’re so beautiful Rexha… I love your dress, especially the cutout. Proud to see you accepting your body even with PCOS." A third user took the comments and wrote, “You’re glowing,” whereas, a fourth one told Bebe, “You look devastatingly good." A fifth fan complimented the singer and wrote, “KNOCKOUT!!!!!!!!”

The pop singer made heads turn during her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She confidently embraced her curvaceous physique in a gorgeous black body-hugging dress. By doing this, Bebe Rexha proved that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.

Bebe Rexha addresses criticism over her weight gain due to PCOS

Bebe Rexha recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show where she addressed the criticism over her physique and weight gain. She also opened up on the challenges she faced after being diagnosed with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome). Due to this, she gained extra 30 pounds in weight.

Opening up about the same, the singer said, “Listen, we’re in the public eye, so that’s bound to happen. I was a lot thinner, and I did gain some weight - that comes with the territory. I’m not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the singer is all set for her tour called Best F*n Night Of My Life. She previously shared tour dates and cities the time would cover. According to The Blast, the singer said that she is excited about the fans’ energy and is looking forward to setting the stages on fire with her powerful performances.

