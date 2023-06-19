Bebe Rexha flaunts brave smile despite injury stitches; Shares health update after accident during concert

Bebe Rexha ended up making a trip to the hospital after sustaining an injury at her concert on Sunday. All seemed to be going well until a phone was thrown at Bebe that went on to hit her face. The singer was rushed out of the venue, to a hospital to look after the injury she sustained. The singer’s fans have been enraged at the concertgoer ever since the incident took place. The singer took to Instagram to finally update her fans on the injury.

Bebe Rexha posts a selfie that shows stitches

After sustaining an injury at her Sunday show, Bebe was rushed out of the venue. This made fans worry only more about the singer’s well-being. Bebe took to Instagram to post a selfie in which the injury is very evident to the eye.

The picture featured the singer holding up a thumbs up beside her face while the caption said, “Im good.” The singer’s left eye was hit when the phone landed on her face, and it looks extremely swollen and bruised in the photos shared on Instagram. The bruise had also turned purple with time.

The first picture showed Rexha changed and cleaned up, presumably since there was no hint of makeup. In the picture, the singer sported two bandages on her left brow and managed to smile for a picture even after the unfortunate turn of events. The second picture looked like it was clicked before her wound was cleaned up. In the picture, the singer’s stitches were evident under her left eyebrows.

What happened at Bebe Rexha’s concert?

Bebe Rexha performed at The Rooftop on Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan recently. Everything was running smoothly until a concertgoer, who was reportedly a man, threw his phone at the singer which hit her face. The fans were not pleased by the turn of events as the show came to an abrupt end. Bebe immediately collapsed on her knees after being hit and was rushed to the hospital by crew members.

A meet and greet that was scheduled after the show had to be canceled because of the sudden turn of events too. Pop Base reported that, according to Bebe’s mother, the singer sustained 3 stitches.

