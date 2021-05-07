Bebe Rexha gets candid about dating ‘famous women’; Says ‘I personally cannot deal with that’

Bebe Rexha recently got candid about her sexuality and the women she has dated in the past. Scroll down to see what the musician and pop icon said.

Musician and pop icon Bebe Rexha recently got candid about dating women in the past! In a chat with Gay Times, the singer even admitted that she has dated some famous women in the past! Talking about fluidity, the 31-year-old entertainer said “What I believe about sexuality is this: it’s a scale,” Bebe said. “Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I’m not naming them. Even though people would be living for it – no!”

“Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes,” she added. “But right now, I’m in a relationship with a guy.” She also said, “The only thing I will say is that when I’m in a relationship with a girl, it’s just too emotional. The power… I personally cannot deal with that.”

If you missed it, back in January 2019, the icon revealed that many designers refused to dress her for a major event because of her size! Rexha, who was attending her first Grammys as a nominee for the next Best New Artist, in 2019, revealed that top fashion houses in the nation had refused to dress her for the awards as she was “too big.” The entertainer, who is a 6/8 size, expressed her disappointment on the matter by posting a video on Instagram, where she said “So I finally get nominated at the Grammys, and it’s like the coolest thing ever,” Rexha started. “And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers, and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet, right? Like, you go to any big designer. So I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. Literally, like, I’m too big."

