Bebe Rexha rushed off stage at concert in NYC on Sunday night; Find out WHY

Bebe Rexha performed her 13th concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, on Sunday night. In an unfortunate turn of events, the concert was cut short. It was due to an unfortunate incident that occurred during the concert. Fans were not happy about the concert ending abruptly and their meet and greet getting abruptly canceled. Read on to know what happened during the concert of Bebe Rexha in NYC.

Bebe Rexha cuts concert short after an unfortunate incident

On Sunday night, someone from the audience threw a phone at Bebe Rexha while she was on stage. A viral video shows a phone flying from the crowd and hitting straight at the singer. After the phone hit Bebe Rexha’s face, she collapsed on her knees to the stage floor. Her crew members quickly rushed on the stage to help the singer. Bebe Rexha was then rushed off the stage by the crew and was escorted out of the venue. A viral video shows that the pop star was pressing her hands to the face and seemed to be in pain.

A meet and greet, which was scheduled to take place after the concert was also canceled because of this incident.

Later, a viral video was also posted online which showed that a man was getting removed by the security from the crowd while fans shouted, “That’s assault”.

Bebe Rexha’s team is yet to make any comment about the said incident. However, the singer’s mother told Pop Base that her daughter had received medical treatment and received three stitches because of the incident.

Here’s how Fans reacted after the incident at Rexha’s concert

Fans who attended the concert have expressed their disappointment at how abruptly the show ended. One user tweeted, “I'm still in shock two hours later. I saw something fly and hit her. I thought it was a CD or a paper until I saw her drop.” Another one wrote, “People really dressed up and were in a good mood that they were going to a concert but this old man ruined everything.” A third user commented, “Super unsettling ending to an otherwise great show," while a fourth one commented, "I hope she's okay.”

The singer’s new album Bebe was released earlier this year.

