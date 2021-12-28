Bebe Rexha shares 'honest update' on body image struggles in an emotional TikTok video

Bebe Rexha has recently opened up on struggling with body image as she reflected on not feeling comfortable enough in her own skin. The singer, 32, shared an emotional video on TikTok where she revealed how she does not feel completely jolly even amid Christmas as everybody is supposed to be.

“So it is the holidays and I know we’re all supposed to be, like, merry and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays,’ which I am...ish,” Bebe Rexha said in the video, via Page Six. Opening up her struggles with her body image, Bebe Rexha said, “I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now," stating that she doesn't feel "comfortable" in "sharing the weight" because she feels "embarrassed."

She emotionally revealed her thought process regarding her body image and opened up to feeling "disgusting" in her own body. The singer also noted that she hasn't been active on social media because she has been feeling down about her weight, via Page Six.

“I don’t feel good in my skin, and when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post, and that’s really honestly the reason I haven’t been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to,” Rexha added noting that her body image issues have been coming from "a place of hurt and confusion."

The singer has also been known for penning body-positive messages on social media and has slammed body shamers before. She has often urged her fans and followers to respect every body type.

