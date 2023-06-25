Bebe Rexha slams body-shamers days after concert assault incident: I know I got fat

Bebe Rexha slammed body shamers and trollers for commenting on her weight gain, through a series of tweets.

This is not the first time that Bebe Rexha spoke up about her weight gain. During The Jennifer Hudson Show, she revealed that she has been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and her weight gain was because of the same condition. The ‘I’m Good’ artist was also upset when "bebe rexha weight" was a suggested topic in the TikTok search bar.

Here is what Bebe Rexha has to the body shamers and trollers.

Bebe Rexha slams body shamers

Bebe Rexha is tired of people commenting on her body and weight gain. On Friday, she posted a series of tweets slamming people who constantly commented on her weight gain and called the comment insensitive.

ALSO READ: Bebe Rexha rushed off stage at concert in NYC on Sunday night; Find out WHY

In the first tweet, she wrote, “I know I got fat. I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!” In a follow-up tweet the ‘I’m Good’ singer elaborated, “Human beings go through weight fluctuations it’s life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc.”

Fans quickly took to the comment section to show their support. One user commented, “Bebe you aren’t fat you are simply evolving as a woman and your body is changing. Everyone goes through this and for people to make nasty comments mean they have nothing better to do with their life but hate on people they are jealous of.” Another added, “Dont let this get to you, you are perfect the way you are as you are now.”

Bebe Rexha assaulted at her concert

Previously, Bebe Rexha also made headlines after a concert-goer threw a mobile phone to her face. The singer sustained a black eye along with some stitches while the concert-goer was arrested. She also took to her Instagram to share updates with her fans and said that she is doing much better now.

After the body shaming tweets, ‘I’m good’ artist tweeted a picture of her healing injury and wrote, “My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!!”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Bebe Rexha 'cried' after watching Ariana Grande's body image video? DETAILS here