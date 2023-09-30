'Because I don't think they...': Why did Prince Harry didn't reveal particular incidents about royal family in his memoir Spare?

Prince Harry is not on the best terms with his family in the UK. But that's not news to anyone, as in the last three years, it has become evidently clear that the Duke of Sussex is not afraid to talk about his experiences with the royals. From his childhood trauma to his adult life feuds with his family, Harry has never been one to step back from airing dirty laundry and talking about his dysfunctional family dynamics. But even he has some skeletons in his closet that he rather prefers the world not see, especially the ones related to King Charles III and Prince William.

Prince Harry admitted he didn't include some bits about his family in Spare

While talking to The Telegraph, the Prince admitted he omitted certain things from his memoir. He said, "Look, anything I’m going to include about any of my family members, I’m going to get trashed for." But the 39-year-old knew that when he decided to go ahead with the book. He continued, "But it’s impossible to tell my story without them in it, because they play such a crucial part in it. And also because you need to understand the characters and personalities of everyone within the book." Even after all this explanation, he claimed there were certain parts of his life including his family, that he just didn't want to share with millions.

Harry continued, "But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me."

What will it take for Prince Harry to reconcile with his family?

In the same interview, the prince opened up about the possibility of reconciliation with the British royal family. He admitted he wished that his brother, and father would've sat down with him to talk instead of pointing fingers and calling him names. Harry said, " I’m willing to forgive you for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability." The Prince made it clear that for things to get better, they'd also need to apologize to Meghan Markle.

