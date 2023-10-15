'Because I'm trying to go for the chiseled jaw...': When Tom Holland revealed the hilarious reason behind the famous 'Dave the frog' meme

Back during the release time of his much-anticipated film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland was then regular on the red carpet. His charming smile and charismatic presence have endeared him to fans worldwide. However, keen-eyed enthusiasts noticed something peculiar about Holland's red-carpet appearances - his signature expression: lips pursed together with his cheeks ever so slightly puffed out. Yes, we are talking about the famous ‘dave the frog’ meme.

Unveiling the peculiar expression

This distinctive look sparked curiosity and wonder among fans. What was the reason behind Tom Holland's constant 'blue steel' face? Tumblr, a hub for creative theories and fandoms, was quick to provide an answer that was as bizarre as it was entertaining saying that there’s a frog in Tom Holland's mouth! According to this whimsical theory, Holland wore that tight-lipped expression to prevent the escape of the imaginary frog, leading to an amusing meme that took the Tumblr world by storm. So popular did this theory become that someone even created a dedicated Tumblr account for the fictional frog Holland was said to be hoarding.

Well, if you're concerned about Tom Holland's feelings or self-esteem, there's no need. The actor not only knew about the frog theory but also found it hilarious. Taking to his Instagram account, Holland confirmed what fans had suspected all along.

ALSO READ: ‘It was taking over my…’: When Tom Holland once expressed he almost got ‘obsessed’ with social media

Here’s how Tom reacted on the meme

However, it wasn't just limited to social media. Tom Holland decided to clear the air about the meme during his appearance to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home on The Graham Norton Show. During the conversation, the host asked Holland about 'Dave the Frog' and its connection to him. Tom responded, "Dave the frog is in my mouth. We have to walk red carpets all the time, and it can get quite awkward with everyone shouting at you. So, a friend of mine tweeted a picture of me, saying, 'Tom Holland looks like he has a frog in his mouth when he is taking paparazzi pictures.' I thought it was hilarious, so I reposted the picture, which then went viral, and everyone found it hilarious. But then weeks went by, and one day, I'd look at myself in the mirror, and I feel I do look like I have a frog in my mouth. I think this is because I'm trying to go for the chiseled jaw kind of look, but it's just not working."

Tom Holland's revelation not only left the audience in splits but also gave fans an inside look into his sense of humor and ability to take things lightly. The 'Dave the frog' meme may have been amusing, but it also added a delightful layer to Holland's charming personality, endearing him even further to his fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ’It’s not my way of life’: When Tom Holland addressed dating rumors with Zendaya for the very first time and called himself the ‘fleeting type’