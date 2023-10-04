'Because it is not good': When Ryan Gosling revealed his daughter gave the Mona Lisa museum a thumbs down

In a throwback episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Kimmel, the host spoke with Ryan Gosling about his experience of being a father. For the unversed, the Barbie actor shares two daughters with his wife Eva Mendes: Esmeralda and Amada. In the episode, Gosling spoke about some of the fun moments he has had raising his daughter and also shed light upon the new chapter of his life.

Ryan Gosling once shared the most adorable power move of his youngest daughter

When asked how he felt about being a father on the talk show, Gosling replied, "It's the greatest." The Barbie actor narrated an incident saying, "My youngest has a real power move where she'll, like... here's an example, we got to work in France and so we went to The Louvre and we say, you know, Winged Victory, we saw Venus de Milo, and we're standing in front of the Mona Lisa and she turns around and she goes, 'This museum?'" Gosling then showed a booing sign with his hands that made everybody on the set roll with laughter.

Gosling continued to narrate, "And I went 'why?' and she went, 'because it is not good.'" He shared, "And the real power move sometimes she'll turn around and she'll just go... the thumbs down walk away." Gosling proceeded to enact his daughter with his back towards the audience and two hands in a thumbs-down sign.

"It's like Roman emperor level shade," he quipped. Jimmy Kimmel hilariously added, "Just walking away with the thumbs down is a power move."

Ryan Gosling on why he wanted to start a family with Eva Mendes

In an interview with GQ, The Notebook star pondered about what pushed him to start a family with Eva Mendes, to which he shared that after the duo played the role of a married couple with children in a 2012 movie, he realized he wanted to start a family with the actress.

He shared, "I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her and there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore."

ALSO READ: ‘I need to keep an eye…’: When Ryan Gosling spoke about his life with Eva Mendes and his two kids Esmeralda and Amada during ‘quarantine’