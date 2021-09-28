Beck Bennett CONFIRMS leaving Saturday Night Live after 8 years: 'Gonna miss you so much'

One of the cast members of Global's "Saturday Night Live" is leaving the show. Beck Bennett revealed on Monday that he is quitting the famous sketch comedy program after 8 years, ahead of the season premiere this Saturday. “Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “I had so much fun.”

Check out his post here:

The comedian also posted a slideshow with captions of pictures from his time on the program. However, as per Entertainment Tonight, Bennett's departure was revealed on the same day that "SNL" announced the additions of new cast members Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman. Bennett started SNL as a featured player in 2013 and was promoted to the repertory cast two years later. He is known for his impersonation of Mike Pence, Jake Tapper, and (often naked) Vladimir Putin.

This means that the 2021-22 ensemble features Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang, featuring Aristotle Athari, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, and Sarah Sherman. This puts an end to another long summer of speculation about whether or not some of the larger stars will return. There has been a lot of conjecture regarding Davidson, McKinnon, Bryant, and especially Strong, whose season finale-stealing imitation of Judge Jeanine Pirro was viewed by many as a last farewell.

Meanwhile, the new season of “SNL” premieres Saturday, with Owen Wilson as host and Kacey Musgraves as musical guest. The show has received eight Emmy Award nominations, including one for best variety sketch series.

ALSO READ:Kim Kardashian says 'no turning back now' as she gears up to make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut