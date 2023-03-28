Becky G leaves engagement ring and goes solo at iHeartRadio Awards amidst cheating scandal

Becky G goes ringless at iHeartRadio Awards on Monday night. Yes, you read that right! The American singer was spotted without her engagement ring that her fiancé gifted her last year.

Not just that, she walked solo on the red carpet during the awards nights after her fiancé Sebastian Lletget took to social media to address the rumors that he had cheated. On the plus side, the 26-year-old singer was decked up in a Julien Macdonald gown. She accessorized her long-sleeve dress with a pair of hooped earrings and teamed it up with a few different sparkling rings on her hands, but not the engagement ring. Her diamond sparkler was conspicuously missing from her hand. Becky G received the award for Best Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year during the prestigious ceremony.

What happened between Becky G and fiancé Sebastian?

In December, the singer revealed that she and Sebastian were engaged. Becky displayed her whopping engagement diamond ring on her Instagram and said that the soccer star had proposed. After the couple had been engaged for about four months, an unnamed woman came forward via a media company and claimed to have evidence that Sebastian had been unfaithful to his fiancé.

Before the iHeartRadio Awards on Monday, March 27, Sebastian posted a statement on Instagram responding to the rumours after they gained traction. In his statement, he emphasized the value of his relationship with Becky. “I know in my heart that I couldn’t have achieved a lot of my personal and professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life, without the love and support of Becky by my side,” he wrote.





