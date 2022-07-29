Becky Lynch feels 'very supported' in WWE post motherhood: I felt no pressure to come back before I was ready

Amid all the controversy surrounding Vince McMahon's alleged misconduct investigation and subsequent retirement as CEO, Chairman and Creative Head from WWE, Becky Lynch is coming in support of the wrestling company! For the unversed, the 35-year-old wrestler revealed her pregnancy in May 2020, taking a break from WWE, before welcoming her and husband Seth Rollins' first child, a daughter named Roux, on December 4.

It was in last year's SummerSlam that The Man would make her monumental return before delivering an epic Wrestlemania 38 match against Bianca Belair. As Big Time Becks, Becky Lynch is one of the biggest superstars in WWE territory right now, even as a heel, and doesn't seem to be slowing down at all as she's all set to take on Bianca again for the Raw Women's Championship at Summerslam 2022. During an appearance on ESPN's Courtside Club w/ Rachel DeMita, via ComicBook, Lynch was asked how sports teams and companies can provide for working mothers.

Talking about her positive experience as a part of WWE, Becky Lynch acknowledged, "I feel very supported in WWE," before elaborating, "I felt no pressure to come back before I was ready. I was ready a lot longer than they asked me to come back. They're very understanding when I need extra things, whether it be a room at a particular building for my baby. We have the privilege of having a bus, which helps an awful lot and makes her sleep a lot better with the rumbling."

Talking about her own personal experience, Lynch confessed, "For me, I feel very supported and very privileged that I'm in the position that I am that I can balance the two quite handily. Travelling every week with a toddler can get a bit tough, she's great."

Leave it to Becky Lynch to leave us inspired every chance she gets!

Are you excited for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2022? Who do you have your bets on to emerge as the triumphant champion between the two powerhouses? Share your excitement and personal pick with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, SummerSlam 2022 is set to take place on July 31, IST.

