Beef on Netflix: 10 tweets to read before watching Ali Wong and Steven Yeun starrer drama

One thing is very obvious in these days of wrath, from people’s hate comments to making public altercations: "Beef" is on the menu. A series which blends the series of anger, love, and rage into a perfect combination and depicts what serves as one of the most important aspects of society.

The new television programme produced by Lee Sung Jin premieres on Thursday on Netflix and is presented by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. The epic feud between two strangers is the subject of the ten-episode drama "Beef," which stars Yeun (The Walking Dead, "Minari") and Wong (Always Be My Maybe).

Outline of the series Beef’

A truly original story that transforms the ordinary into the epic, "Beef" (now streaming out of four) is majestic and maniacal. "Beef" is perverse without being heartless, thanks to Steven Yeun and Ali Wong's superb performances as the feuding drivers who happily wreck their own lives in pursuit of vengeance.

The dark comedy, a study of 21st-century emotional extremes, is exceptionally good at depicting the fear- and rage-inducing society that we live in. Even the star of the show, Yeun, thinks "Beef" truly says a lot about society, and he's "proud" of that. The story points may go to extremes for entertainment.

Hear it from the audience members who are enlightened and can't stop talking about beef.

Is Beef Season 2 on the way?

Netflix has not yet made a Beef Season 2 announcement, although it is still early and it may happen. But seeing the hype, it can be said that we won't have to wait much longer for the series to make its mark again.

