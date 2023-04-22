Beef star Ali Wong and Bill Harder’s relationship timeline: Here’s how they met

The 'Beef' star Ali Wong and comedian Bill Hader have started dating again and many fans are learning about it for the first time. Both Hader and Wong are having big moments right now with Wong's new Netflix comedy ‘Beef’ and the final season of Bill Hader's HBO sitcom ‘Barry’ is all set to hit the screens this month. For those catching up on this match for the first time, here is a timeline.

When did Bill Hader and Ali Wong start dating?

Bill Hader and Ali Wong previously started seeing each other in the autumn of 2022 but the two parted ways in December. As per reports, in April 2023, the pair had rekindled their romance. During the premiere of Barry’s fourth season in Los Angeles, Hader said "My girlfriend and I were talking and she brought it up that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years, so I think I need to go.” Hader recently revealed that he visited Wong's birthplace of San Francisco but that it "doesn't really count" as a vacation, despite the fact that he omitted to mention Wong by name.

About Ali Wong and Bill Hader

Bill Hader has been a well-known face to most comedy fans ever since he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2005. Hader has received tremendous success in TV and film roles since leaving the show in 2019, including the critically acclaimed ‘Barry’. Meanwhile, Wong has a long record on sketch comedy shows and sitcoms, but most fans usually recognize her from her breakout Netflix stand-up comedy specials, Baby Cobra, Don Wong. Wong, and Hard Knock Wife.

