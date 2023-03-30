Beef: What is new Netflix series about and why does it have 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes?

Beef – an upcoming new offering by Netflix has been getting some really good reviews ahead of its release on April 6, 2023. The comedy-drama series stars Steven Yeun (Nope, The Walking Dead) and Ali Wong (Always Be My Baby, The Hard Knock Wife) in the lead roles and is about a road-rage incident that changes the course of their lives. While the release date of the limited series is still a few days away, the early reviews are in and it’s safe to say that critics are absolutely loving it, with Beef getting 100 percent approval on Rotten Tomatoes. Before we dive into what the reviews say, let us take a look at what it is about.

What is Netflix’s Beef about?

Beef is a brand new offering from A24 Studios, which also gave us the multiple Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. The dark comedy series follows the lives of two strangers whose lives intertwine after a road rage incident. While Yeun plays a failing contractor named Danny Cho, and Wong plays a self-made entrepreneur named Amy Lau. The 10-episode series follows how their lives and relationships become connected to each other in more ways than one.

Early Reviews of Beef are in

Critics seem to be impressed by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong’s upcoming dramedy. "Beef offers a complex mix of comedy and tragedy that works fantastically and delivers one of the best final episodes of television I’ve ever seen," said Kate Sánchez of But Why Tho in her review.

On the other hand, Jeremy Mathai of Slashfilm called the series unpredictable, hilarious, and a much-needed breath of fresh air.

"[Beef] captures the essence of rage and betrayal, grief and anger, and the sense of mourning for what life could have been if played to one's fortune.” She also added that Beef paints a picture of how we treat each other and how we treat ourselves.

