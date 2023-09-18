'Been really fun also to experience those girls’ dads be like...': Olivia Rodrigo muses about album, and fans supporting artists normally 'deemed for young people'

Olivia Rodrigo, the singer who reminded all of us what the first heartbreak felt like, she reminded us of our teenage years once again, from hardships to joyful moments. She made us relive those golden days through her catchy tunes and beats. Similarly, Rodrigo is back with another exciting album and another set of tunes to dance to. The Driver License singer's new album has received a lot of love, and fans have come up with various theories about who her songs might be about. In her latest interview with People Magazine, Olivia Rodrigo discussed her muse for the album and how she absolutely loves fans' support that she had received.

Olivia Rodrigo spoke about new music and support from fans

Olivia Rodrigo knows that teen heartbreak isn't only for teenagers. The pop artist has built a profession out of turning her personal ups and downs into sing-along anthems that represent the overpowering sensations that can arise during adolescence's final years. However, she frequently discovers that the relatability aspect of her subject matter stretches far beyond the grasp of Gen Z.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, she said, "I actually think I'm really excited by the way that people are getting behind artists who would normally be deemed for young people. I love interacting with fans my age and people who are going through the same struggles that I am in real time, but it's also been really fun to also experience those girls' dad be like, 'Wow, I remember when I was going through that heartbreak.'"

Rodrigo took pleasure in knowing that her music is accessible to anyone. She further continued, "It's really cool. People from all walks of life would approach me after hearing Driver's License and say, I remember exactly where I was when I was experiencing that heartbreak for the first time. It's just such a cool thing to see how much more alike we are than we are different. It just makes me feel a little less alone. Wow, my experiences aren't really that unique,' I think. Everyone has felt grief, loss, and insecurity at some point in their lives. I think people are starting to take teenage girl music a little more seriously, which I'm really happy about."

Olivia Rodrigo’s new album Guts

Rodrigo's sophomore album Guts, the eagerly awaited follow-up to her smash 2021 debut album Sour, was released last week. Its first hit, Vampire, debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and Rodrigo recently performed it at the 2023 MTV VMAs, along with a high-energy rendition of Get Him Back!

The Guts World Tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on Friday, February 23 next year at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA, with shows across North America and Europe, before wrapping up in Rodrigo's hometown of Los Angeles with four back-to-back concerts at the Kia Forum from August 13 to August 17, 2024. Throughout the tour, she'll be joined on the road by opening artists The Breeders, Pink Pantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf.

