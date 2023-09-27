'Been so excited to tell you..': Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour concert film's worldwide release amidst Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift has been enjoying the massive success of her career at the moment. She was always a popular singer, but she is on an all-time career high with her sold-out Eras Tour, and her record-breaking re-recordings. Her personal life has also been making a lot of noise. The 33-year-old has been hanging out with NFL star Travis Kelce and her appearance at one of his games went viral on the Internet. The two were even spotted leaving in his car together.

Meanwhile, she is also set to release her next re-recording, 1989 TV exactly one month from now, on October 27, 2023. Her fans, also known as Swifties, broke the Internet while trying to solve the puzzles required to gain access to the vault tracklist. If that wasn't enough, Taylor Swift is releasing her Eras Tour concert film and it just received a fabulous new update.

Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour concert film's worldwide release

The pop star took to her social media to announce that international fans won't be left out and would also be getting the opportunity to experience the Eras Tour concert film in theatres. "The tour isn't the only thing we're taking worldwide [globe emoji]. Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!" she captioned the post and directed fans to where they can buy tickets.

Previously, she had announced that the concert film would be releasing in theaters across the US next month, which wasn't the best news for international fans. With this update, Swifties across the globe can breathe a sigh of relief. Swift called the Eras Tour "the most meaningful, electric experience" of her life so far. She encouraged fans to keep the vibe intact like they do at concerts with "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing, and dancing."

More about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film

24 hours after the film was announced, fans managed to break single-day sales ticket records. The Eras Tour film will now premiere in more than 100 countries worldwide on October 13. It is all set for a 2-hour and 40-minute long run, as per the press release. The world tour started off in Arizona in March and temporarily concluded in Los Angeles in August. It will resume soon after with Swift traveling continents for the next set of concert dates.

