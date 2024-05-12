'Been So Rewarding': Taylor Swift Reveals She Began Planning 'Surprise' TTPD Version Of Eras Tour Several Months Ago

Taylor Swift, known for her long-term music release strategy, recently added a new section to The Eras Tour to celebrate her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Swift revealed that she had been planning the new section for eight to nine months during her Paris run.

On her second evening in Paris, Swift surprised fans with My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, and also a mash-up of two songs from her 1989 album, Is It Over Now? and Out of the Woods.

Taylor Swift revealed she planned the TTPD Eras Tour version several months ago

Taylor Swift revealed during her second show in Paris on Friday, May 10, that she started planning this surprise TTPD chapter of her concert eight or nine months ago, ahead of the album’s release in April.

In a video posted on TikTok from the show at the París La Défense Arena in Frances, Swift told fans, “So Paris is the very first city to ever see the new TTPD chapter of the Eras tour,” as the sold-out crowd cheered.

“I have to tell you, it has been so rewarding playing it for you because we started planning this surprise for you about eight or nine months ago,” she continued, further adding, “And then when we got two months off of the Eras tour, we really didn’t take any time off at all, we just went directly back into rehearsal."

“So I’d like to give it up for my crew, my dancers, my band, my backing vocals, everyone who did that,” Swift further mentioned, applauding her crew along with fans.

The Love Story singer performed two surprise songs not on the setlist during her acoustic section of the show, including a mashup of her 2014 hits Is It Over Now?, Out Of The Woods, and My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys from her new album TTPD.

For the unversed, Swift began her European Eras tour in Paris on May 9, playing four shows. She made changes to the show to incorporate her latest album, TTPD, which was released on April 19. The intro features Swift singing the title track and naming all her albums. She performed the new TTPD set with songs like Down Bad, Fortnight, and Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

The Cruel Summer singer concludes her final show in Paris on May 12, after which time she’ll be heading to perform in Stockholm, Lisbon, and Madrid for the rest of the month. She will then reach the U.K. before heading to Dublin in late June.

Taylor Swift debuts several new outfits in the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift not only updated her tour's setlist but also made some alterations to her wardrobe which she debuted at her latest Paris show on Saturday, May 11.

During the 1989 part of the tour, she rocked her recently debuted sparkly two-piece set from Roberto Cavalli, which is reminiscent of the ones she wore during the 1989 World Tour, only this time in pink and green.

Swift debuted a new silver look in the TTPD track I Can Do It with a Broken Heart, replacing a custom dress with a sparkly two-piece set. The bra top and high-waisted hot pants were a glittery gray shade, a slight shift from her dark black outfit, yet still maintaining her monochrome palette.

When she revealed and performed the surprise songs of the evening, Swift debuted an electrifying gown, a photo taken by a concert-goer shows. While performing the tracks Fearless, Hey Stephen, and Midnights’ Maroon, she wore the same boho halter dress she donned for her first Paris show, only this time in a stunning shade of orange.

Especially with her acoustic guitar in hand, the gown screams Taylor Swift, her 2006 self-titled debut album, and particularly the orange dress she donned to sing in a pile of flowers for the Our Song music video.

Swift’s latest outfit tweaks are just some of the new looks she has debuted since launching her European Eras tour leg at La Défense Arena on May 9.

Also among the new ensembles are a fiery new Versace bodysuit, distinct from her previous pink and blue bodysuits, and a custom Alberta Ferretti gown for her now-combined Folklore and Evermore chapter.

