‘Been Trying To Drop That’: Chaka Khan Shares How She Feels Being Addressed As Queen Of Funk

Yvette Marie Stevens, aka Chaka Khan, 71, is one of the most iconic songstresses, and her contribution to the music industry will always be valued. She was known for being a part of the band Rufus in the 1970s. She later left the band and had a highly successful career as a solo artist.

In a recent interview, Khan said that she does not want to be attached to the label ‘Queen of Funk’ that she has garnered in her decades-long successful career. Read ahead to know what the singer thinks about the label.

Chaka Khan on being called the Queen Of Funk

On June 11 (Tuesday), during her interview with The Independent, she addressed how she feels about the aforementioned label she is known by.

Khan feels that it is “ridiculous.” She added, “I’ve been trying to drop that ‘funk’ thing forever. For. EVER! I hate to be boxed in, you know?"

The songstress expressed that music is something that ”Feels like when the wheels of an airplane leave the tarmac — like I’m lifting off." Khan added that music balances her out and makes everything “OK.” The legendary singer said that it lets her know that she is in the right palace and it’s where she fits and lives, and that is what she lives for.

The singer reflected on her passion for music. She said that she had been singing and dancing as soon as she could walk.

Throughout her career, she has had many hits, including I’m Every Woman, I Feel For You, and Ain’t Nobody (with Rufus).

Chaka Khan’s daughter is happy to see Sean 'Diddy' Combs's downfall

It seems like Chaka Khan’s daughter, Indira Milini Khan, is happy watching the downfall of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The disturbing viral video from the hotel included his then-girlfriend and singer Cassie Ventura and him.

The video was quickly circulated on social media, sparked discussion about the rapper’s violent behavior and fueled the allegation made against him. He later posted an apology video on his Instagram handle.

Underneath that video, the daughter if Chaka Khan, Indira, shared an unhinged comment that referenced the rapper and record producer being disrespectful toward the legendary singer.

She commented, “I'm glad this is happening to you; you got in my mother's face and publicly disrespected her, yelling and screaming like a lunatic.” She added that when her brother, who was 19 years old at the time, tried to get him out of Khan’s face, Combs’s security “jumped” on him.

Indira continued, “these may be your dark days but I'm singing and dancing watching your demise @chakakhan isn't it great, mom.”

This quickly garnered the platform's users’ attention and the news hit the headlines. Combs continues to hit the headlines, mostly because of the serious nature of the accusations made against him.

