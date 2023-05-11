Beetlejuice 2: Micheal Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega's starrer sequel gets a release date; Find out

Warner Bros announced on Tuesday that the highly-anticipated movie inspired by Tim Burton’s 1988 macabre masterpiece, Beetlejuice 2, is all set to hit the screens on September 6 in 2024. In the upcoming sequel, Micheal Keaton and Winona Ryder will reprise their roles as the titular Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz. In addition to this, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will return as the daughter of Lydia. As per sources, Justin Theroux has also joined the project although the role is yet not revealed.

The plot of the movie revolves around a recently divorced couple who was irritated by a family who moved into their home. The story will be carefully followed in the sequel. The couple then contacts Beetlejuice, the devious ghost from the Netherworld to scare them and haunt them. The dark, humorous, and innovative original story "Beetlejuice" starred Keaton, Ryder, Alec Baldwin, and Geena Davis and became a commercial and critical hit. Since years, there have been rumours of a prospective sequel.

In an interview in 2016, Ryder said "it would be great if it happened, if it was the right circumstances." Additionally, Burton and Keaton both suggested that a sequel may happen as early as 2013.

Here’s how fans react to Beetlejuice 2 news starring Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder

Fans have absolutely loved the casting and they are excited to see Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2. One person commented, “Jenna Ortega as Winona Ryder's daughter in Beetlejuice yees I'm so excited.” Another person wrote, “oh my god jenna ortega and winona ryder playing mother and daughter??” A third fan wrote".” A fourth person commented, “casting is perfect!"

